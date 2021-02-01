Union Budget 2021: PM Modi said that the Budget has the vision of 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) and addresses all sections of the society while keeping farmers and villages at its heart.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: As promised earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented her 'never like before' Union Budget with a hope to revive the economy of the country that has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presenting the Union Budget 2021, Sitharaman said that it will be focused on six pillars -- health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D and minimum government maximum governance.

"In May 2020, the government announced the Atmanirbhar Bharat package, to sustain the recovery further we also rolled out two more Atmanirbhar packages. The total financial impact of all packages including measures taken by RBI was estimated to be about Rs 27.1 lakh crores," she said.

Sitharaman's Budget was lauded by many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that it has the vision of 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) and addresses all sections of the society while keeping farmers and villages at its heart.

"This Budget has a special focus on strengthening the agriculture sector and boosting farmers' income. Villages and farmers are at its heart," PM Modi said.

"We have taken the approach of widening new opportunities for growth, creation of new opportunities for our youth, giving a new dimension to human resources, develop new sectors for infrastructure development, and moving towards technology and bringing new reforms in this Budget," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also lauded Sitharaman's Budget and highlighted that five mini-Budgets were presented by the Centre last year to revive the pandemic-hit economy.

"Several packages were announced, of which Aatmanirbhar Bharat is also a part. It's a superb Budget. The more it is praised, the less it is," he said.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, meanwhile, said that the Centre has increased investment in health sector 137 per cent which is 2.47 times more than last year's Budget estimates.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked PM Modi and Sitharaman for presenting development-oriented budget amid COVID-19 pandemic and said that "it has provisions for various strata of society, be it, farmers, youth, women or poor".

However, several opposition leaders criticised the Union Budget 2021 and questioned the government for making 'false promises'.

"India's first paperless budget sold almost every sector. There is nothing for the unorganised sector in the budget," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Congress also criticised the "ordinary" Union Budget 2021 and said that the government wants to save itself by taking the route of privatisation.

"There are elections in some states so they made 'road for vote'. They spoke of spending money but we received no Grant. We'd expected they'll transfer cash to help poor but nothing happened. Disinvestment, privatisation-government thinks that country should be put on sale," said Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

