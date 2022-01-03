New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday that she will remain isolated for immediate future after a family member and one of her staff tested positive for COVID-19. Priyanka added that she herself has tested negative for COVID-19 but will remain isolated as per doctor’s advice.

“A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. I have tested negative today however the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.



I have tested negative today however the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 3, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the General Secretary of All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh. She is reportedly engaged in canvassing and reorganisation of Congress party in Uttar Pradesh for upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma