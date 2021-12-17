New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra renounced Karnataka Congress MLA’s “enjoy rape” remark on Friday. The Congress leader wrote in a tweet that she “wholeheartedly” condemns the statement made by KR Ramesh Kumar in Karnataka state assembly in Bengaluru.

"I wholeheartedly condemn the statement made earlier today by Sri. K.R. Ramesh Kumar. It is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible. Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop.," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

What did KR Ramesh say?

The Congress MLA made the comment during a discussion on farmers in the Karnataka assembly on Thursday.

"There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position which you are in," Congress MLA said when the assembly speaker said that he wonders how can he run the house if every MLA is given the chance to speak. Shocking enough, following the disgraced remark by KR Ramesh Kumar, there was a loud round of laughter from many legislators present inside the house, including the speaker Vishweshwar Hegde, a BJP legislator.

The Congress MLA later issued an apology, calling it 'indifferent and negligent'.

“I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth,” KR Ramesh Kumar said.

Denounce the legislator: Union Minister Smriti Irani to Congress party

Union Minister Smriti Irani raised the matter in parliament and strongly criticised Karnataka Congress MLA’s statement.

“If you truly believe in the cause of women, first stand here and denounce that legislator who said that if you are raped, as a woman in the country you should enjoy it. Those men who stand in this Well today, go back to your political organisation and first bring to justice such a man, then we will see who speaks for women and children in this country,” Smriti Irani said.

Samajwadi Party’s Rajya sabha MP Jaya Bachchan also asked Congress party to take strict action against Karnataka MLA.

