New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what became one of the most controversial first days of a parliament session of 17th Lok Sabha, government on Monday moved suspension motion against Opposition Members of Parliament for creating ruckus during the business hours of Rajya Sabha. The motion was moved for the alleged misconduct by the concerned members of the house on the last day of previous Monsoon session of Parliament, 11th August, 2021.

A total of 12 MPs have been suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of winter session of parliament. This includes, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and TMC’s Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri among others.

Here is the full list of Rajya Sabha MPs who have been suspended for the remainder of winter session of parliament due to what has been cited as 'misconduct' by the following MPs in the previous Monsoon session of the parliament.

1. Elamaram Kareem (CPM)

2. Phulo Devi Netam (INC)

3. Chhaya Verma (INC)

4. Ripun Bora (INC)

5. Binoy Viswam (CPI)

6. Rajamani Patel (INC)

7. Dola Sen (TMC)

8. Shanta Chhetri (TMC)

9. Syed Nasir Hussain (INC)

10. Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena)

11. Anil Desai (Shiv Sena)

12. Akhilesh Prasad Singh (INC)

Members abused rules with unruly, violent behaviour: Rajya Sabha secretariat

The suspension note of the MPs read: “That this House takes cognisance and strongly condemns the utter disregard to the authority of the Chair, complete abuse of rules of the House persistently thereby willfully obstructing the business of House through their unprecedented acts of misconduct, contemptuous, unruly and violent behaviour and intentional attacks on security personnel on the last of 254th session of Rajya Sabha (Monsoon session) that is, 11th August, 2021...”



The government said that the suspended members, through their conduct brought “disrepute” to the House, following which they will remain suspended from the House for the remainder of Winter session.

Our version wasn't taken: Priyanka Chaturvedi



Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, one of the 12 MPs suspended for the remainder of winter session told media that their version of sequence of events of 11th August, 2021 wasn't taken.

From Dist Court to SC, an accused is heard even there, lawyers are provided for them too, sometimes Govt officials are sent to take their version. Here our version wasn't taken: Shiv Sena MP @priyankac19 - one of 12 RS MPs suspended for this session



ANI #ParliamentSession pic.twitter.com/iV2YdqrPR1 — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) November 29, 2021

"If you see the CCTV footage it has been recorded how male marshals were jostling female MPs. All of this on one side & your decision on the other? What kind of unparliamentary behaviour is this?," Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

"This suspension is simply unfair and unjust. There were other members from other parties who created a ruckus but the chairman suspended me. PM Modi is doing just as he wishes since he enjoys a brute majority," Chhaya Verma, Congress Rajya Sabha MP said after her suspension.

