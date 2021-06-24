As many as 14 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir have landed in Delhi to attend the meet which is the first of its kind after the Centre revoked the special status of the earstwhile state and bifurcated it into two union territories.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing an all-party meet today with prominent leaders of all political parties from Jammu and Kashmir at his residence in Delhi. As many as 14 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir have landed in Delhi to attend the meet which is the first of its kind after the Centre revoked the special status of the earstwhile state and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Among the leaders who are scheduled to participate in the meeting are Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tara Chand and GA Mir; National Conference's Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah; PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, J-K Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari; BJP's Ravinder Raina, Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta; CPI(M)'s M Y Tarigami; National Panthers Party's Prof Bheem Singh; and Peoples Conference's Sajad Gani Lone.

Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Home Secretary would also attend the meeting at PM's residence today. Meanwhile, no fixed agenda has been set for the meeting and a freewheeling discussion is expected. However, delimitation, statehood and assembly elections are expected to remain key issues for discussion at the all-party meeting.

Although the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has agreed to attend the meeting, its leaders especially the Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said that they will ask New Delhi to restore Article 370 and 35 A. "Peace in the region cannot be restored without undoing the “illegal" and “unconstitutional" act of revocation of J-K’s special status".

Earlier today, ahead of the meeting with the Prime Minister, Apni Party chief Syed Altaf Bukhari welcomed the all-party meet with Prime Minister Modi and said, "I look at it as a positive development. The Prime Minister had started a process on March 14, 2020, when a delegation of the Apni Party met him and now he has called an all-party meeting. It is a welcome step."

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 was notified by the government on August 9, 2019, which paved the way for the creation of two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature and Ladakh, without it. The Act provides that the number of seats in the legislative assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be increased from 107 to 114, and delimitation of the constituencies will be determined by the Election Commission.





Posted By: Talib Khan