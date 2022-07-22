Presidential Polls: Will Jharkhand Go Maharashtra Way After Cross-Voting For Droupadi Murmu?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated with a replica of Baba Baidyanath Temple by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the inauguration of the Deoghar Airport. (Photo: ANI)

The result of the Presidential elections 2022 has rung alarm bells for Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress government in Jharkhand, with 72 MLAs in the 81-member state legislative assembly backing Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's Droupadi Murmu.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, 10 Congress MLAs cross-voted for Murmu in Jharkhand, which is a clear setback for the grand old party. The MLAs have now warned the party leadership, asking them to induct them into the state cabinet.

A disgruntled Congress MLA on condition of anonymity told Dainik Jagran that if there is no reshuffle in the Jharkhand cabinet, they will leave the party. The MLA said that the disgruntled leaders might announce a new party or join hands with the BJP.

However, the report said that the top Congress brass is in touch with the rebel MLAs and is trying to resolve issues.

In the Jharkhand assembly elections 2022, the JMM-Congress alliance, with support from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Left Parties, defeated the BJP. However, if the Congress MLAs defect to the BJP, then the NDA has a chance to form the government.

The NDA has 28 seats - BJP has 26 MLAs and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) has 2 MLAs - in Jharkhand. With the support of independents, that tally rises to 30. This tally will go to 40 if the 10 Congress MLAs defect to the BJP.

With that, the JMM-Congress alliance's tally - which also includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Left parties - will fall to 41 in the 81-member House, making them 1 seat short of a simple majority.

However, it must be mentioned here that speculations are being that the JMM might also leave its alliance with Congress. On July 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Deoghar where he received a warm welcome from Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Soren, who had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi in June, had then said Jharkhand would become one of the leading states in the next five to seven years if the Centre continues to support it.

"Jharkhand has been contributing to nation building for years through its minerals, including coal and iron," Soren had said. "Jharkhand will turn into a leading state soon in the next five to seven years if we get continuous support from the Centre."

Following this, the JMM declared it would support Murmu in the Presidential polls 2022, a move that irked Congress. This also started a buzz that Jharkhand might go the Maharashtra way. However, the party said it is supporting Murmu as she is a tribal leader.

"For the first time after Independence, a tribal woman is going to get the distinction of becoming the president," said the party in a statement. "Therefore, after due deliberation, the party has decided to vote in favour of Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election."