Presidential Polls: Will Ensure CAA Is Not Implemented If I Get Elected, Says Yashwant Sinha

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, who is the opposition's candidate for the next week's presidential elections, on Wednesday said he will ensure that the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented in the country if he gets elected to the top post.

Sinha, 84, made the remarks while interacting with opposition lawmakers of Assam in Guwahati. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Narendra Modi government have not been able to implement the CAA till now as it was "foolishly drafted" in a hurry.

"If I am in Rashtrapati Bhavan, I will ensure that CAA is not implemented," Sinha, who was the Union Finance Minister from March 1998 to July 2002 under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "Earlier, the government gave the excuse of COVID, but even now they have not been able to implement it because it is an Act foolishly drafted in a hurry."

Hitting out at the Modi government, Sinha, who recently resigned from the membership of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) also said that the Constitution is in danger from those who are in power in the country, adding that the opposition needs to safeguard it.

"Citizenship is a major issue for Assam, and the government wanted to bring in the Act across the country but have not been able to do so yet," PTI quoted Sinha as saying. "The ruling party has embarked on an evil design to communally polarise India's multi-faith society, and its agenda of one nation, one party, one ruler is meant to convert democratic India into an imitator of Communist China."

Sinha was Assam for a day-long visit to seek the support of "like-minded" parties for the Presidential elections 2022 slated to be held on July 18. He is up against National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu, who was a former Odisha minister and ex-governor of Jharkhand.

On Wednesday, he also criticised Murmu for not addressing a press conference yet. "People do not know what she stands for. I have great personal regard for Droupadi Murmu, but this election is not about persons and their identities but about their commitment to Constitution," he said.