New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar ahead of the opposition leaders' meeting on June 15 to discuss the upcoming Presidential polls.

Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting of opposition parties on Wednesday to discuss strategy for a joint opposition candidate for President.

Both Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee shared pictures of the meeting on their social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Pawar also met CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury along with D Raja of the CPI and PC Chacko of the NCP. NCP leader Praful Patel was also present.

"Our honorable chairperson @MamataOfficial met Shri @PawarSpeaks today. Two stalwart leaders set the stage for the meeting of all progressive opposition forces; set to happen tomorrow at the Constitution Club, New Delhi. Our resolve to fight divisive forces grows stronger!" tweeted Trinamool Congress on Tuesday.

The 81-year-old Maratha stalwart appears to be the opposition's consensus nominee in the July 18 presidential election.

Pawar has been one of the seniormost politicians of the country. He was a former Union minister and three-time chief minister. Pawar has been the fulcrum of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government since it was formed two-and-a-half years ago.

Banerjee had written a letter to 22 opposition leaders, including left parties, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah among others, urging them to attend the June 15 meeting in New Delhi.

Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja on Tuesday said that left parties are likely to attend the meeting convened by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the national capital on Wednesday at Constitution Club to discuss the name for Opposition President candidates.

Speaking to ANI, D Raja said, "Left parties are likely to attend the meeting because left parties want all secular democratic parties, which are in opposition, to remain United. That is our concern and let us see how things are going to emerge tomorrow."

On being asked about whether the Congress wants to propose Sharad Pawar as a joint Opposition candidate for President, the CPI General Secretary further said, "I don't know. You must ask Congress party. If the Congress party wants, then the Congress party has to explain. Congress party has not told me about this matter or left parties. I do not know that is why I am saying who is going to be the candidate? or what the other parties are thinking? nobody knows."

Meanwhile, the Congress, which is likely to attend the meet on Wednesday, has reportedly sounded its allies that the party is in favour of a joint opposition candidate. Going by numbers, the UPA is not in a position to ensure victory for its candidate, and the party knows that fielding a joint opposition candidate can disturb NDA's equations.

The presidential elections are conducted indirectly through an electoral college consisting of elected members of Parliament and legislative assemblies of states and Union territories. The number and value of votes of each voter from the state legislatures are worked out by a formula which takes into account the state's population in 1971.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta