Presidential Polls: How Cross-Voting For Droupadi Murmu Exposed Cracks In Opposition's Unity

The opposition's unity against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government suffered a massive setback on Thursday with Droupadi Murmu winning the Presidential elections 2022, with many MPs and MLAs cross-voting in her favour.

Out of a total of 4,809 electors, 64-year-old Murmu bagged votes from 2,824 electors, including 540 MPs, while her rival Sinha got votes of 1,877 electors, including 208 MPs.

In total, Murmu bagged a total of 6,76,803 votes while Sinha got 3,80,177 votes. Around 17 MPs and 125 MLAs cross-voted in favour of the former Jharkhand Governor, who will now become India's second woman and the first tribal President.

Murmu even won a vote from Kerala where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) does not have even a single MLA in the 140-member state legislative assembly.

Similarly in Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal, Murmu won 71 votes. Here it is noteworthy to mention that the BJP has just 69 MLAs. Even some TMC MLAs in Meghalaya also cross-voted for the NDA candidate.

In Jharkhand, which is Sinha's home state, only nine of the 81 MLAs supported the former Union Minister. In Maharashtra, where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won 164 votes during his trust vote, Murmu was backed by 181 MLAs.

Even in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, six opposition MLAs cross-voted for Murmu. In Gujarat, Bihar, and Goa, 10, six and four opposition MLAs backed the NDA candidate, respectively.

In Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Nagaland, Sinha didn't even get a single vote. In BJP-ruled Assam, 25 opposition MLAs backed Murmu.

"Droupadi Murmu polled 104 votes compared to NDA's original strength of 79 in the 126-member Assam Assembly. 2 absent. My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam for reposing their faith in the NDA's Presidential candidate and wholeheartedly joining this historic moment," tweeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma.

In Madhya Pradesh, 16 opposition MLAs cross-voted for Murmu. "Droupadi Murmu got more than the BJP votes. I thank the other party MLAs who listened to their conscience and voted for our candidate," Chief Minister Shivraj Sigh Chouhan said.