Presidential Polls: Draupadi Murmu, If Elected, Will Have Many Firsts To Her Name

BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) on Tuesday announced former Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu as its candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections. Murmu, who already holds the record of being the first tribal woman Governor in the country will add another first after her name if selected for the post of President. She will be the first tribal woman to hold the rank of the President and second woman to become the President of India after Pratibha Devisingh Patil.

BJP Chief JP Nadda on Tuesday said that it is the first time when a tribal woman has been given preference. “For the first time, preference has been given to a woman tribal candidate. We announce Droupadi Murmu as NDA's candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections,” said Nadda, adding, “BJP parliamentary board discussed 20 names for presidential nominee, it was decided to pick someone from east India, a tribal & woman.”

Murmu as an MLA and a minister of Odisha had served twice before being sworn in as the Governor of Jharkhand on May 18, 2015. As a Governor, Murmu was always updated about the issues related to tribal affairs, education, law and order, and the health of Jharkhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated her for serving society and empowering the poor mentioning that she will be a great President. "Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation", he wrote.

Murmu started her political career in 1997 when she was elected as a councillor of the district board in Rairangpur. Before she stepped into politics, Murmu worked as an honorary assistant teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research, Rairangpur and as a junior assistant in the Irrigation Department.