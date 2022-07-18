Presidential Polls 2022: Yashwant Sinha Urges Lawmakers To Vote For Him 'To Save Democracy'

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, opposition's joint candidate for the Presidential elections 2022, on Monday appealed to all MPs and MLAs to vote for him in order to save India's democracy as the polling to elect the next President of India began.

Speaking to reporters, Sinha, the 84-year-old former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, also attacked the Modi government and said he is not only fighting a political battle, but also against the central agencies.

"This election is very important, will set path for country's democracy, whether it will stay or end. I appeal to all voters to listen to their hearts. This is a secret ballot, I hope they'll use their discretion and elect me to save democracy," Sinha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"They (the Centre) have become too powerful. They are breaking up parties, forcing people to vote for them. There is also a game of money involved," Sinha added.

This is Sinha's second appeal to the MPs and MLAs in the last 24 hours to vote for him in the Presidential polls. On Sunday, he made a similar appeal and attacked Murmu, saying if elected, she will become a "silent, pliant and rubber-stamp Rashtrapati".

"My ideology is the Constitution of India. My rival candidate represents those forces whose ideology and agenda, let's make no mistake, is to change the Constitution. I stand for safeguarding India's democratic system. My rival candidate is supported by those who are mounting daily attacks on democracy," he had said.

"My rival is backed by a party that practices politics of confrontation and conflict. I stand for the Constitutionally guaranteed freedoms and rights of every Indian citizen, without any discrimination. My rival is chosen by those who are violating this principle with impunity," he alleged.

Sinha, a staunch critic of the Modi government, is pitted against BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu. However, his chances of winning the Presidential polls are dim due to the vast majority of the BJP in the Parliament. Besides, many regional parties - including the YSR Congress, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) - have extended their support to Murmu.

The counting of votes for the Presidential elections 2022 will take place on July 21. The new President, meanwhile, will take oath on July 25.