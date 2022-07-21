Yashwant Sinha Reacts After Droupadi Murmu's Win, Says 'Hope She Functions Without Fear Or Favour'

Yashwant Sinha, who ran for the post of President, on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu for registering a thumping victory in the recently concluded Presidential Polls. Sinha, who was defeated by Murmu by a huge margin of over 3 lakh votes, while congratulating her said that he hopes that she functions as the custodian of the Indian Constitution without any fear or favour to anyone.

"I heartily congratulate Droupadi Murmu on her victory in Presidential Election 2022. I hope, indeed every Indian hopes, that as 15th President she functions as Custodian of Constitution without fear or favour. I join fellow countrymen in extending best wishes to her", Sinha said.

BJP-led NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday was elected as the 15th President of India after registering a thumping victory against the opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha. In today's Presidential Polls, Murmu received 2,161 votes of the value of 5,77,777, while Yashwant Sinha got 1,058 votes of the value of 2,61,062.

In a statement, Sinha thanked the leaders of the Opposition parties for choosing him as their consensus candidate in this election. "I also thank all members of the Electoral College who voted for me. I accepted the offer of Opposition parties solely guided by the philosophy of Karma Yoga preached by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita -- 'Do your duty without expectation of the fruits thereof'," Sinha said.

Despite the outcome of the election, he said that it has benefited Indian democracy in two important ways. "First, it brought most Opposition parties on a common platform. This is indeed the need of the hour, and I earnestly appeal to them to continue - indeed, further strengthen - Opposition unity beyond the Presidential Election. It must be equally evident in the election of the Vice-President," he said.

Sinha also said that secondly, in the course of his election campaign, he tried to highlight the views, concerns and commitments of the Opposition parties on major issues before the nation and the common people.

"In particular, I voiced strong concern over the blatant and rampant weaponisation of ED, CBI, Income Tax department and even the office of Governor against Opposition parties and their leaders. These institutions are also being misused to engineer defections and topple Opposition-run state governments," he contended.

He also said that India has never seen political corruption of such magnitude. This, coupled with the poisonous politics of polarisation, poses a grave danger to democracy and communal harmony in India."I am happy that my views found strong resonance among the CMs, leaders, MPs and MLAs belonging to Opposition parties in all the states I visited. Common people have also supported these views," he said.

"I have performed my duty conscientiously out of my love for my country. The issues I had raised during my campaign remain pertinent," he said. Sinha also said that till his last breath, he shall continue to serve the cause he believes in -- the very cause that guided him to contest the election for the highest office of the Republic.

(With Agencies Inputs)