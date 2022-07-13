Presidential Polls 2022: Sena's Decision To Back Draupadi Murmu Irks Congress; BJP Reacts

The Congress on Wednesday was left disappointed after after the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, which is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, decided to back National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu in the Presidential elections slated to be held next week.

Several party leaders, including Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, raised questions over the Sena's ideological stand and asked why team Thackeray has decided to support Murmu instead of opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

"The presidential election is an ideological battle. It is an ongoing struggle for democracy and the defence of the Constitution. This is not a question of women vs men or tribals vs non-tribals," Thorat said in tweet, adding that parties which want to protect the Constitution and democracy are supporting Sinha.

"Shiv Sena is a different political party, so they can take their decisions independently. However, the role played by Shiv Sena in this ideological battle when the state government was overthrown by adopting a non-democratic path and the existence of Shiv Sena was challenged is incomprehensible. Sena is a part of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), but they did not discuss anything with us while taking the decision," he added.

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar also sharply reacted to the Sena's decision, saying Murmu represents a "very evil philosophy of India" and should not be made a "symbol of Adivasi". He said India had Ram Nath Kovind as President, but the condition of Scheduled Castes has become worse.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), meanwhile, stayed mum over Sena's decision to back Murmu. In brief statement, the party said Murmu belongs to the Adivasi community which is why the Sena might have decided to back her.

"We cannot have restrictions, several decisions are taken at individual party level, where alliance partners should not interfere. However, Sena had not discussed before announcing their support for Draupadi Murmu," NCP Maharashtra president Jayant Patil was quoted as saying by India Today.

The Sena, on the other hand, is yet to react to Congress' remarks. However, the grand old party's statements have drawn criticism from the Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP), which has said that Murmu has risen from the grassroots.

"At a time when the NDA, led by PM Modi, has announced Smt Draupadi Murmu, a woman from Adivasi samaj, as it's nominee for the President's office, a move that will significantly empower the Tribals, Congress leader calls her evil by association! Just because she is a Tribal. Shame," BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted.