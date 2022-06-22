Presidential Polls 2022: It's Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha | Beyond The Numbers

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition parties revealed their candidates for the Presidential elections scheduled to be held next month. While the opposition has named 84-year-old Yashwant Sinha, the NDA has named 64-year-old Draupadi Murmu its candidate for the polls.

The polling for the Presidential polls will be held on July 18 while the counting of votes, if needed, will take place on July 21. Now, as both candidates have been revealed, let's have a closer look at their chances of winning the polls:

Based on the numbers, the BJP-led NDA - which is in power in 17 states - has around 5.26 lakh votes, roughly 49 per cent of the total votes. This means that the NDA simply needs the support of Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress or Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD), who have 45,550 votes and 31,000 votes, respectively.

Here it must be mentioned that the BJD has already declared that it will support Murmu, who hails from Odisha. The announcement was made by BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik, who on Wednesday appealed to all MLAs in the state to support Murmu.

"Appeal all the members of Odisha Legislative Assembly, cutting across party lines, to extend unanimous support to elect the daughter of Odisha - Smt Draupadi Murmu to the country's highest office," he tweeted.

Besides, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) have also declared that they would support Murmu. Although the three parties are already members of the NDA, speculations were being that Nitish might spring a surprise like he did in 2017 when he backed Ram Nath Kovind despite being a part of the opposition.

With this, Murmu is all set to be appointed as India's next President. She will only be the second woman President of India after Pratibha Patil.

End of the road for Sinha?

Sinha, a former Union Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, will likely find it difficult to sail through to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Currently, the opposition has 3.70 lakh votes from the electoral college - 2.59 lakh from the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), 58,000 from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and 28,000 from the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Even if opposition gets the support of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Akali Dal, the outcome will likely be in favour of Murmu.