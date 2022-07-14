Presidential Polls 2022: Big Setback For Oppn As Hemant Soren's JMM Decides To Back Draupadi Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated with a replica of Baba Baidyanath Temple by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the inauguration of the Deoghar Airport. (Photo: ANI)

The opposition on Thursday suffered a massive setback four days before the Presidential elections 2022 after Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced its decision to support National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu.

"In the upcoming Presidential elections, former Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu is a candidate. This is the first since Independence when an advasi woman would become the country's president. Thus, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has decided to back Murmu in the upcoming polls," the JMM said in a statement in Hindi.

JMM's decision to back Murmu will irk the opposition, including the Congress, which has fielded former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu. The JMM and Congress have an alliance in Jharkhand and they together had defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Jharkhand assembly elections.

Earlier, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, another Congress ally, had also decided to back Murmu in the Presidential polls as she is a tribal woman. However, that decision irked the grand old party, which said the parties which want to save democracy in India have decided to back Sinha.

"Shiv Sena is a different political party, so they can take their decisions independently. However, the role played by Shiv Sena in this ideological battle when the state government was overthrown by adopting a non-democratic path and the existence of Shiv Sena was challenged is incomprehensible. Sena is a part of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), but they did not discuss anything with us while taking the decision," Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat had said.

However, the BJP had sharply reacted to Congress and said that the party is just "frustrated". Meanwhile, the JMM's decision to back Murmu will further dent Sinha's chances in the upcoming polls.

The Presidential elections 2022 will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes, if needed, will take place on July 21.