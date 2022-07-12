Presidential Elections 2022: Will Fully Support Draupadi Murmu, Says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose revolt led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, on Tuesday said his faction of Shiv Sena will back National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu in the Presidential elections, which will be held next week.

Shinde, who has formed the government with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) support, has the support of more than 50 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly. His support will boost Murmu's chances further who is up against former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha.

"We will fully support Droupadi Murmu for the Presidential elections. All our MLAs will vote for her under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shinde was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shinde's remark comes just hours after Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, a member of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, hinted that the party may support Murmu in the upcoming polls. Raut, however, said backing Murmu doesn't mean supporting the BJP, adding that the final decision will be take by Thackeray.

"The opposition should remain alive. We also have goodwill towards the Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. Earlier we supported Pratibha Patil and not the NDA candidate. We supported Pranab Mukherjee also. Shiv Sena does not take decisions under pressure," Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

Notably, many MPs of the Shiv Sena, which had seen a major revolt last month, have also urged Thackeray to support Murmu in the Presidential polls. The Sena MPs said Murmu, a former Governor of Jharkhand, is a tribal women and thus the party must support her in the polls. They also said that the party on many occasions has supported UPA candidates - Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee.

Meanwhile, the voting for the Presidential election will take place on July 18 and the counting of votes, if needed, will be held on July 21.