New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The polling for the presidential election 2022 will be held on July 18 while the counting of votes will take place on July 21, announced the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that the new President of India will be sworn in on July 25, noting that President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure will end on July 24.

"A total of 4,809 electors, including 776 MPs and 4,033 MLAs, to vote in the Presidential elections 2022. No political party can issue a whip to its members," Kumar said while adding that all COVID-related protocols will be followed during voting and counting of votes for presidential election.

"The value of the vote of an MP will be 700. Those in preventive detention can vote and those in jail will have to apply for parole and if they get parole, they can vote," he added.

"Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha will be the Returning Officer. Nomination papers have to be delivered in Delhi and need at least 50 members of electoral college as proposers and another 50 as seconders," he said.

Following are the key dates about the presidential election 2022 that you need to know:

Notification: June 15

Last date for nominations: June 29

Last date for scrutiny of nominations: June 30

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: July 2

Date of voting: July 18

Date of counting: July 21

The previous presidential election was held on July 17 and the counting of votes took place on July 20.

The president of India is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament, and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election.

Similarly, members of the legislative councils are also not electors for the presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma