New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission has announced the dates for the Presidential Elections, scheduled to take place this year. As per the EC, the polling for the Presidential Elections 2022 will begin on July 18 and the votes will be counted on July 21. The new President of India will take the oath on July 25 as the term of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24, 2022.

A month ahead of the elections, political parties have started their preparations for the polls. As per the present dynamics, the BJP-led NDA government has 5,26,420 votes, a little less than half of the total 10.79 lakh votes and it needs the support of at least one regional party to prove the complete majority in the Presidential elections. However, the BJP has so far not decided its presidential candidate.

The BJP-led NDA could prove its majority, if, two regional parties -- Biju Janata Dal and YSRCP -- give their support to the BJP. Right now both these parties have not given any indication, but in the past, the chiefs of both the parties came to Delhi and met PM Modi. At present, the NDA is falling short of around 13,000 votes. BJD has more than 31,000 votes and YSRCP has more than 43,000 votes.

In such a situation, the support of any one of these will also take the NDA to a decisive position. Meanwhile, the MLA votes of NDA stood at 2.17 lakh while the MP votes are at 3.09 lakh. BJP has a maximum of 1.85 lakh MLA votes and 2.74 MP votes across NDA.

Numbers Game in Presidential Elections:

The BJP's seats in the Lok Sabha are high, although the equation with regional parties has changed and its strength has reduced in many state assemblies, due to which the NDA will have to seek the support of regional parties. Members of the other ally AIADMK have decreased in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The BJP regained power in the UP elections but its numbers have dwindled. It has also suffered comparatively in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

However, the NDA is in a better position than the opposition, which is yet to decide the candidate with consensus. There seems no unity in the opposition as regional parties like TMC, TRS and AAP are pushing for a non-Congress front against the BJP. NDA strategists are convinced that regional parties are not in favour of uniting with the opposition camp led by the Congress.

BJP's numbers decreased in Rajya Sabha:

The number of BJP members, which reached the 100-mark in the Upper House in April this year, came down from 95 to 91 after the recently held biennial elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats. At present, the BJP has 95 members out of the total 232 members of the Upper House. The retiring members include 26 of the BJP, while 22 of its members won the biennial election. Thus BJP has lost four seats in Rajya Sabha which will impact its equation in the upcoming Presidential elections.

Mamata Banerjee calls a meeting of opposition parties:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to opposition chief ministers and leaders of parties opposed to the BJP for a meeting on June 15 in view of the presidential elections and to strengthen resistance against "divisive force". Banerjee has written to 22 political leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

She has also written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Trinamool Congress said in a tweet that Mamata Banerjee has called upon all progressive opposition forces to meet and deliberate on the future course of action keeping the Presidential elections in sight at the Constitution Club, New Delhi.

"The election is monumental because it gives the legislators the opportunity to participate in deciding the Head of our State who is the custodian of our democracy. At a time when our democracy is going through troubling times, I believe that a fruitful confluence of opposition voices is the need of the hour; to echo the deprived and unrepresented communities," she added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan