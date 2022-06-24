Presidential Polls 2022: Draupadi Murmu, NDA's President Pick, Files Nomination

National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu filed her nomination on Friday at Parliament building, in the presence of PM Modi, Union cabinet ministers & Chief Ministers of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and NDA ruled states.

As Murmu filed her nomination papers on Friday, PM Modi was the first proposer. Many other senior NDA leaders were also included among the prospers.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), Odisha Chief Minister and BJD (Biju Janata Dal) supremo Naveen Patnaik, YSR Congress (Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party) led by Jagan Mohan Reddy have announced their support to Murmu for the Presidential elections.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have picked Yashwant Sinha, former Union Minister, as their common candidate. Sinha will be filing his nomination on papers on June 27.

However, Murmu, with the backing of BJD and YSR Congress, is all set to become India's next President, owing to NDA's huge majority. If selected, she will be the first tribal President of India, and the second woman to hold this position. She already is the first tribal woman to become a Governor.

Earlier, Murmu, speaking to the media talked about being optimistic of supports from Odisha. “I am optimistic of support from all members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly and MPs. I am daughter of the soil. I have the rights to request all members to support me as an Odia", she had said.

Murmu started her political career in 1997 when she was elected as a councillor of the district board in Rairangpur. Before she started her career in politics, Murmu worked as an honorary assistant teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research, Rairangpur and as a junior assistant in the Irrigation Department.