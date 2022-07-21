Presidential Election Results 2022 LIVE: Counting Begins; Murmu Holds Edge Over Sinha

India today will get its 15 President, who will succeed incumbent Ram Nath Kovind, as the counting of votes for the Presidential elections began at the Parliament House. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu is up against the opposition's Yashwant Sinha. However, going by the numbers, 64-year-old Murmu clearly holds an edge over Sinha. President Kovind's tenure will end on July 24 and his successor will be sworn in on July 25. Meanwhile, the polling for President polls 2022 was held on July 18 from 10 am to 5 pm across the Parliament and state legislative assemblies. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a voter turnout of over 99 per cent was recorded this year.