Presidential Election Results 2022 LIVE: Counting Begins; Murmu Holds Edge Over Sinha

11:54 AM
Prominent Tribal Leaders Will Come To Delhi To Greet Murmu: BJP
Not only tribals, but everyone in the country is going to have a sense of pride in having the 1st woman tribal President. I have learnt that all prominent tribal leaders will be coming to Delhi to greet the new likely to be President, says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.
11:41 AM
Presidential Polls 2022 Results
The voting for the 2022 Presidential Polls was held on July 18. The total turnout at the Parliament House was 98.91 per cent. Out of 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs permitted by the Election Commission to vote at the Parliament house, 728 (719 MPs and nine MLAs) cast their votes.
11:31 AM
How Votes Are Counted For Presidential Polls
How counting of votes for a Presidential election is conducted? Click here to read more.
11:22 AM
The counting of votes will be held in Room No 63 in the Parliament House. The results will be declared soon after the counting. The immediate precincts of Room Number 63 have been declared as sanitised and "silent zone".
11:17 AM
The results will be declared today and India will get its 15th President.
11:10 AM
Counting Of Votes Begins!
The counting of votes for Presidential elections 2022 has begun in the Parliament.
10:39 AM
Oppn Leaders Meet In Parliament Ahead Of Counting Of Votes
Opposition leaders today met in the Parliament ahead of the beginning of the counting of votes for the Presidential elections 2022.
Monsoon session | Floor leaders of Opposition parties including Congress, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, NC, TRS, MDMK, NCP, DMK and RJD meet in Parliament pic.twitter.com/bF5h6jU4bH— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
10:37 AM
'Draupadi Murmu Proved Women Can Do Anything'
Draupadi Murmu proved that women can do anything. She was always a studious person. We have lots of memories with her. I am her aunt however, I am younger than her. I have learnt a lot from her. I think through her story, everyone should learn that women are no less and can achieve anything, says her aunt Saraswati.
10:08 AM
'Draupadi Murmu Struggled A Lot In Her Life'
During our time, we the girls were always told what will you do by studying. People used to ask her what will she be able to do. Now she proved to them what she can do. Draupadi Murmu has struggled a lot throughout her life. It is the fruits of relentless struggle. She is of a very humble and grounded nature. We are always together in happiness and sadness, her aunt Saraswati told news agency yesterday.
10:05 AM
Delhi BJP Plans 'Abhinandan Yatra'
The Delhi unit of the BJP has planned a "Abhinandan Yatra" to be led by BJP chief JP Nadda to celebrate Draupadi Murmu's victory in the Presidential elections 2022.
09:51 AM
Preparations Underway At Parliament For Counting
Preparations are underway at the Parliament for counting of votes for the Presidential polls 2022.
Delhi | Counting of votes for the Presidential election to begin at 11am today, preparations underway at Parliament pic.twitter.com/Zr0yCCqnbk— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
09:50 AM
Congress Gives Suspension Of Business Notice In RS
Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of "misuse of central agencies in the country including ED, CBI and Income-Tax department to target and harass prominent leaders of a number of political parties by the ruling party."
09:24 AM
Congress Gives Another Adjournment Motion Notice In LS
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has given another adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of "misuse of law enforcement and investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Central Government".
09:24 AM
Oppn's Key In Parliament Today
Floor leaders of all Opposition parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet in the office of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament today, reports ANI.
09:23 AM
Congress Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In LS
Meanwhile, ahead of the counting, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the misuse of Enforcement Directorate".
09:09 AM
Atmosphere Of Happiness: Draupadi Murmu's Brother
There is an atmosphere of happiness here as we're hopeful that Droupadi Murmu will become the next President of India. It's a matter of pride for the tribal community, Odisha and the country, says Tarinisen Tudu, the brother of NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu.
09:07 AM
Meira Kumar Got 34.35 pc Votes In 2017 Polls
Meira Kumar, opposition's presidential candidate, bagged 3,67,314 votes in the 2017 presidential polls.
08:39 AM
President Kovind Got 65.65 pc Votes In 2017
President Ram Nath Kovind had become the President after polling 7,02,044 votes out of a total of 10,69,358 votes, while his rival Meira Kumar polled only 3,67,314 votes.
08:18 AM
President Kovind's Tenure To End On July 24
President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure will end on July 24. He was sworn in as India's 14th President on July 25, 2017.
08:09 AM
RS Secretary General To Brief Poll Trends Twice
According to news agency PTI, Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody will first brief on the poll trends after all votes of MPs have been counted, and then again after votes of 10 states in alphabetical order have been counted. He will brief once more on the poll trends after votes of 20 states have been counted, and then finally declare the result after the total counting.
08:05 AM
RS Secretary General To Oversee Counting
According to news agency PTI, Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, who is the Chief Returning Officer for the poll, will oversee the counting today.
08:04 AM
Counting Of Votes At 11 AM
The counting of votes for the Presidential elections 2022 will begin at 11 am today at the Parliament House.
08:02 AM
Draupadi Murmu Or Yashwant Sinha? India To Get its 15 Prez Today
Hello and welcome to the live blog on Presidential election results 2022. India will get its 15th President today, ending the month-long battle between BJP-led NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu and opposition's Yashwant Sinha to be India's next President.
Presidential Election Results 2022 LIVE: Counting Begins; Murmu Holds Edge Over Sinha
Aalok Sensharma
Thu, 21 Jul 2022 11:54 AM IST
India today will get its 15 President, who will succeed incumbent Ram Nath Kovind, as the counting of votes for the Presidential elections began at the Parliament House. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu is up against the opposition's Yashwant Sinha. However, going by the numbers, 64-year-old Murmu clearly holds an edge over Sinha. President Kovind's tenure will end on July 24 and his successor will be sworn in on July 25. Meanwhile, the polling for President polls 2022 was held on July 18 from 10 am to 5 pm across the Parliament and state legislative assemblies. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a voter turnout of over 99 per cent was recorded this year.
21 July 2022