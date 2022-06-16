New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The 16th Presidential election will be held in India on July 18 with President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure coming to an end on July 24 this year. In the 2022 Presidential election, whose results will be declared on July 24, 4,809 electors, including MPs and MLAs, will cast their votes.

As the buzz over the next President of India continues, let us ask you a question. Have you ever wondered what the life of a Indian President looks like?



Well, we have got answers to all of your questions. As India heads towards a new Presidential term, let us bring clarifications to all your doubts.



Let's start from the eligibility.

Eligibility: As per the Constitution of India, for a person would not be eligible for the election of the President unless he or she -

(a) is a citizen of India

(b) has completed the age of thirty-five years,

(C) is qualified for election as a member of the House of the People (Lok Sabha)

A person shall not be eligible for election as President if he or she holds any office of profit under the Government of India or the Government of any State or under any local or other authority subject to the control of any of the said Governments.

Now once you become the President, here's what you will get as your salary:

The salary of the President is approximately Rs 5 lakh per month. Besides the monthly salary, the President is benefited with other allowances too.

The President's Residence

The President resides in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. The place includes the presidential gardens, large open spaces, bodyguard and staff residences, stables, other offices, and utilities within its perimeter walls.

Security

The President is provided security by the PBG (President’s Bodyguard), who is not only the most senior but also the oldest unit in the Indian Armed Forces.

Travel

The President of India is provided a custom-built Black Mercedes Benz S600 (W221) Pullman Guard. The President also has a heavily armoured stretch limousine for official visits.

Retirement

Even after the retirement, the President is entitled to a number of benefits. According to a report by DNA, he or she gets the following benefits"

A pension of Rs 1.5 lakh per month

The President's spouse will also receive Rs. 30,000 per month in secretarial assistance

Two free landlines and a free mobile phone

One fully furnished and rent-free bungalow

Five personal staff with an annual staff expenses of Rs. 60,000

Free train or air travel with a companion

