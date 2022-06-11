New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The election to appoint the next President of India will be held on July 18 while the counting of votes, if needed, will take place on July 21, announced the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday. In a presser, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar also announced that the value of the vote of a member of Parliament (MP) has been reduced this year to 700.

Till the previous elections, the value of the vote of an MP was 708. The reduction could be attributed to the fact that there is no legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir at present.

"It was 708 (earlier). It has been changing. It was 702 (at one time)," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The electoral college for a presidential election includes elected members of the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha, and those of the legislative assemblies of states and union territories (UTs). Nominated MPs, MLAs, and members of legislative councils are not allowed to vote in the polls as per the Indian constitution.

Before its bifurcation in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has 83 assembly constituencies. This, however, does not mean that Jammu and Kashmir will go unrepresented as Lok Sabha MPs will be eligible to cast their votes in the polls.

How is the vote value of an MP calculated?

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have 543 and 233 elected members. According to Article 55 of the Indian constitution, the vote value of an elected MP is equal to the total vote value of MLAs of all states and UTs divided by the total elected MPs.

MP's Vote Value = Total Vote Value of All States MLAs/ Total Elected MPs

Will the vote value of MPs increase in the future?

The vote value of MPs might rise in the future once a legislative assembly is formed in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Centre, the UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislative assembly, while Ladakh will be governed directly by the Centre.

Last month, the Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir also notified its final order. In its order, the commission recommended a 90-member legislative assembly for Jammu and Kashmir. Out of this, the Jammu division will have 43 seats while Kashmir will have 47 constituencies.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma