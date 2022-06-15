New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will hold a crucial meet with non-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties on Wednesday in a bid to forge a consensus for fielding a joint candidate of the opposition for the Presidential elections 2022.

Earlier, Mamata had written a letter to 22 opposition parties, including Congress, requesting them to attend the meeting, which will be held at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

Many opposition parties such as Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Shiv Sena, and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have decided to attend the meeting.

However, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not attend Mamata's meeting. Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, said the AAP "will consider the issue only after the candidate for the upcoming Presidential election is declared."

K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will also boycott the meeting. The party has said it wants to remain equidistant from Congress and the BJP and thus have decided not to attend Mamata's meeting.

"There is no question of sharing any platform with the Congress," the party said in a statement, as reported by NDTV. "Rahul Gandhi, in a recent public meeting in Telangana, had targeted the TRS government without any word of criticism against the BJP."

Sharad Pawar's no to becoming Oppn candidate

Mamata's meeting with the opposition parties come a day after she met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence. According to reports, Mamata tried to convince Pawar to be the common opposition candidate for the President election, an offer he reportedly has declined.

Tuesday's meeting was also attended CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

"I have been informed that Sharad Pawar has refused to become a opposition candidate but have discussed some names and those are under considerations," Yechury said after the meeting, as reported by news agency IANS.

The Presidential election will be held on July 18 while the counting of votes, if needed, will take place on July 21.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma