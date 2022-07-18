Presidential Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Murmu Holds Edge Over Sinha As India Prepares To Elect Its New Prez

The polling for the all-crucial Presidential elections 2022 is set to take place today as the monsoon session of the Parliament commences. However, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu has a clear edge over Opposition's Yashwant Sinha as she is expected to bag more than 60 per cent, owing to the vast majority of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in both Houses. The BJP-led NDA has 6.67 lakh votes out of a total of 10,86,431 votes, with the support of regional parties, giving a clear edge to Murmu. The polling, meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and state legislative assemblies will take place between 10 am and 5 pm while the counting of votes will be held at Parliament House on July 21. The next President, on the other hand, will take oath on July 25.