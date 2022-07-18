Presidential Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Murmu Holds Edge Over Sinha As India Prepares To Elect Its New Prez

-
08:35 AM
Just In: A Suspension Notice In Rajya Sabha!
CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given the suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the Centre's 'Agnipath Scheme', demanding discussion on it, reports ANI.
08:34 AM
Who Is Backing Yashwant Sinha?
Yashwant Sinha has the backing of the Congress, TMC, NCP, Samajwadi Party, RJD, CPI, CPI(M), TRS, DMK, AIMIM, National Conference, RLD, and some smaller regional parties.
08:28 AM
Fate Of Murmu, Sinha To Be Stored In Ballot Boxes
The electoral fate of Draupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha will be stores in ballot boxes and not in the EVMs. This practice has been going on since 2004.
08:16 AM
Murmu Holds Edge Over Sinha!
With support of the BJP-led NDA and regional parties, Murmu is expected to bag over 6.67 lakh votes, out of a total of 10,86,431 votes.
08:15 AM
Regional Parties To Support Murmu
Besides the BJP-led NDA, regional parties such as BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and JMM have extended their support to Draupadi Murmu.
08:00 AM
Next President's Oath On July 25
The next President of India will be sworn in on July 25.
07:56 AM
Results On July 21
The counting of votes, the Election Commission of India said earlier, will take place at the Parliament House on July 21.
07:55 AM
Voting To Begin At 10 AM
The polling in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and state legislative assemblies will begin at 10 am and continue till 5 pm.
07:54 AM
It's Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha
Hello and welcome to the live blog on Presidential elections 2022 of English Jagran. The all-crucial Presidential polls will take place today between BJP-led NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha.
