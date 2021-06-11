Though the meeting was a "thanksgiving trip" related to the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu election, it has triggered rumours about a possibility of the two coming together for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mumbai | Jagran Politics Desk: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who recently helped Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee win the all crucial West Bengal assembly election, met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday at his Mumbai residence for a "lunch".

Though the meeting, which lasted for nearly three hours, was a "thanksgiving trip" related to the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu election, it has triggered rumours about a possibility of the two coming together for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Interestingly, Kishor's meeting with Pawar comes days after Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi.

Following Thackeray's meet, Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had lauded PM Modi, calling him the top leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and India. Raut had further said that 'mahaul' (atmosphere) in the country is changing, sparking speculations of Sena joining hands with the BJP again.

"The CM met the PM alone for some time today. The relationship is of affection. The CM had personally called the PM who immediately received the call and gave him time," Raut had said while speaking to an English news channel.

Talking about Kishor, the poll strategist after the assembly elections in four states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam -- and union territory (UT) of Puducherry had said that he was "quitting this space".

"I do not want to continue what I am doing. I have done enough. It is time for me to take a break and do something else in life. I want to quit this space," he had said while speaking to an English news channel.

However, many people believe that Kishor, who calls himself a "failed politician", would continue his role of political consultant and would help other national and regional parties win elections and unite them against the BJP-led NDA for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma