New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Days after Congress concluded its three-day brainstorming session, Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir, in Rajasthan, poll strategist Prashant Kishor who earlier this month declined to join the grand old party, on Friday gave his view on the Chintan Shivir. Kishor, giving his view, said that the 3-day Chintan Shivir "failed to achieve anything meaningful".

Tweeting his view, Kishor also predicted an "impending electoral rout" for the Congress in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, scheduled to go for election later this year. Taking to Twitter, Kishor wrote, "I've been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir. In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!"

I’ve been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir



In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 20, 2022

A three-day brainstorming session, Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir, was held by the Congress and attended by the Gandhis and senior party leaders, to discuss the strategy for the 2024 assembly polls and the electoral challenges. After the recent poll debacle in five states, Congress held negotiations with Kishor.

The results of five Assembly polls came as a shock to Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its fortunes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country.

Meanwhile, last month, Prashant Kishor declined to join the Congress party. After declining the offer to join the Congress, Kishor said that the party needs "leadership and collective will" to fix deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections.



In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

Sources in Congress said that Kishor wanted sweeping powers and a free hand in the election management, but the party wanted a group of leaders to oversee the 2024 general elections. Several Congress leaders were of the opinion that no consultant should get the power to run the whole show.

Sources said since the working style of the Congress is different and the party cannot be run from a single window, Sonia Gandhi had invited Kishor to join the Empowered Action Group for the 2024 polls. The sources also indicated that Rahul Gandhi was not keen to give sweeping powers to one person.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan