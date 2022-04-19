New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Aiming to revive the party and strengthen itself ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday held another important meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor here at her 10 Janpath residence in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Senior party leaders, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, AK Antony, Ambika Soni, and Randeep Singh Surjewala were present at the meeting that lasted several hours.

This was the third meeting between Sonia and Kishor in the last four days. The first meeting was held on April 16, while the second took place on April 18.

Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, said Sonia and Kishor are expected to hold two more meetings in the next few days to prepare a road map for the 2023 assembly polls and the 2024 general elections.

Will Prashant Kishor join Congress?

Kishor's meeting with Sonia comes amidst talks of him joining the grand old party. According to veteran Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, Sonia is "very keen" to involve the poll strategist in the party's strategy for 2024.

Advocating that Kishor should be inducted into Congress, the former Union Minister said people opposing the poll strategist's entry were "anti-reform", noting that the delay in "refurbishing the party has cost the Congress and the nation".

"In fact, she (Sonia Gandhi) was very keen to involve Prashant Kishor for working out a strategy for the Congress party about a couple of months back. But for some reasons the matter was again delayed," Moily told news agency PTI in an interview.

"I had already addressed a letter to the Congress president on April 5, 2022, with appropriate strategy to take the agenda of INC forward, by taking into confidence other secular forces/ parties and also a special note for Karnataka. The Congress president has acknowledged the said note," he said.

What is Kishor's master plan for Congress' revival?

In his meetings with Sonia, which are taking place months before the Gujarat and Himachal assembly elections, Kishor has reportedly told the Congress top brass that the party should focus only on 370 Lok Sabha seats for the 2024 general elections. Quoting sources, ANI reported that Kishor said Congress should fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha, while it should form alliances in West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

Will Congress agree with Kishor?

Rahul Gandhi, according to sources quoted by ANI, has agreed with Kishor, adding that the poll strategist might submit his final report within a week. In the meanwhile, Congress' top brass will hold key meetings with Sonia to hold further deliberations about Kishor's plan. Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel are also expected to meet Sonia in New Delhi soon to hold discussions on Congress' strategy for 2024.

Baghel and Gehlot, who will face the 2023 assembly elections in their respective states, will likely reach Delhi on Wednesday to meet Sonia. Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has already met Sonia and discussed the current political situation in the country and suggested measures for strengthening Congress at various levels.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma