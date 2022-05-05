New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday announced that he won't launch a political party, ending all buzz ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, the former Janata Dal-United (JD-U) member said he will launch a '3,000 km padyatra' in Bihar to meet as many people as possible.

Through the padyatra, Kishor - while addressing a media conference - said he will reach out to the maximum number of people to know about their expectations and what issues they are facing. The padyatra, Kishor or PK said, will start from Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran from October 2.

With his announcement, Kishor has ended all the speculations that were being made around his future. On Monday, he had announced to start 'Jan Suraaj' from Bihar and said it is time to go to the 'real masters', but did not disclose his actual strategy.

"My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10-year roller coaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to Jan Suraj-Peoples Good Governance. Beginning from Bihar," he had tweeted.

Kishor's announcement came after his talks with Congress failed. Congress said Kishor was asked to join its "Empowered Action Group" for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an offer which the poll strategist declined. The party said it respects Kishor's decision, adding that it would work on his suggestions.

However, Kishor later took a veiled jibe at Congress, saying the grand old party needs "leadership and collective will" to resolve its structural problems. "In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," he tweeted later.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma