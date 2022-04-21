New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Election strategist and I-PAC founder Prashant Kishor is all set to join Congress in the "next few days" and help the grand old party revive itself for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, have said Kishor will hold another key meeting with party chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday, adding that he may join Congress in the next three to four days.

The meeting will also be attended by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"The committee formed by Congress chief has no link or say in the joining of Kishor. The party leaders have just seen a part of the presentation. A 600-slide presentation has been submitted by Kishor to Congress. No one has so far seen the complete presentation," ANI quoted the sources as saying.

Kishor, popularly known as 'PK', had held his first meeting with Sonia on April 16. He met her again on April 18 and then held a third meeting on April 19. In all the three meetings, Kishor and Sonia discussed ways of him joining Congress. Kishor also proposed his plan of reviving Congress, which is currently on the brink of getting disseminated from all states.

According to ANI, Kishor has proposed that Congress should fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, but needs to form an alliance in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra. Kishor's plan, which has been reportedly accepted by Rahul Gandhi, also says that Congress should focus on 370 Lok Sabha constituencies for the 2024 general elections.

'Kishor wants to join Cong without preconditions'

Amid buzz of him joining the Congress, party's general secretary Tariq Anwar on Thursday said Kishor is willing to join the party "without any preconditions". However, he said Sonia will seek opinion of senior leaders beforing inducting Kishor into the grand old party.

"Some say the Gandhi family should move away but the feeling in Congress is that if any face has a pan-India presence and appeal, it is that of the Gandhi family. So we want a leader who has a national appeal," he told news agency PTI in an interview.

"Prashant Kishor is a brand and he has proven that whichever party he has worked for since 2014, that party has been successful. The only exception is Uttar Pradesh (for the Congress-SP in 2017)," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma