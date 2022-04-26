New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who held multiple meetings with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and top party leaders over the last few days, has refused to join the grand old party, announced party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala announced on Tuesday afternoon in a tweet.

In a tweet, Surjewala said Sonia Gandhi had constituted the "Empowered Action Group" to address challenges ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the party had asked Kishor to join the committee, which he has declined.

"Following a presentation and discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 and invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts and suggestion given to party," he said.

Later, Kishor - who is famously known as PK - said he has declined Congress' "generous offer", adding the party needs "leadership and collective will" to resolve its problems.

"I declined the generous offer of congress to join the party as part of the EAG and take responsibility for the elections," he tweeted, "In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms."

On Monday, Congress announced the formation of the "Empowered Action Group" to prepare its strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after Kishor presented his plan for the grand old party's revival. According to a report by news agency ANI, Kishor had suggested that Congress should focus on 370 seats for 2024 and fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, a plan that got a nod from Rahul Gandhi.

Reports suggest that several Congress leaders had reservations over Kishor's entry into the party, particularly after the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) signed a pact with K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the 2023 assembly elections.

Kishor had founded the I-PAC in 2013 as Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG). Kishor, however, has been insisting he is no longer associated with the I-PAC.

"Never trust someone who is friends with your enemy," AICC pointsman for Telangana Manickam Tagore had tweeted after Kishor met KCR and TRS leaders on Saturday and Sunday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma