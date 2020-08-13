Congress leader Sachin Pilot has reached CM Ashok Gehlot's residence to attend the Legislature party meet ahead of the special session of the Rajasthan Assembly tomorrow.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Congress leader Sachin Pilot has reached CM Ashok Gehlot's residence to attend the Legislature party meet ahead of the special session of the Rajasthan Assembly tomorrow. Pilot and Gehlot shook hands in a moment marking the return of the sacked deputy chief minister and 18 other dissident MLAs to the party-fold, after the intervention earlier this week by the top Congress leadership in Delhi.

The MLAs loyal to Pilot also arrived at CM's residence. Seeking to end the month-long political stalemate following Pilot’s rebellion, Gehlot has announced that the party and its leaders should now forget whatever misunderstanding occurred and move forward in the interest of the state and its people.

The opposition BJP has already announced that it will seek a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot government during the session. The Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly, and the BJP 72.

Striking a conciliatory note, Gehlot said that the resentment among MLAs lodged in hotels for a month was natural, but the legislators should “bear it” to save democracy.

“It is natural for them (MLAs) to be upset. The way this happened, they had to stay in hotels… so it was natural to be upset. I exhorted them that in the interest of the country and the state and to save democracy, sometimes we have to bear (it),” Gehlot said.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha