New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after the conclusion of Congress' Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, party president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday has constituted a Political Affairs Group and a Task-Force-2024 keeping the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in focus.

As per the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the political Affairs Group will be presided by Sonia Gandhi herself and this central planning group of the party will co-ordinate 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' with immediate effect.

Other members of Congress' Political Affairs Group include Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, K.C. Venugopal and Jitendra Singh. Meanwhile, two leaders from the G23 dissenters including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have also been included in the group.

Meanwhile, the 'Task-Force-2024' group includes P. Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K.C. Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Ajay Maken. Interestingly, poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu has also been added to the task force, which will focus on Congress' campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

Who is Poll Strategist Sunil Kanugolu?

Sunil Kanugolu is the man who has been picked by the Indian National Congress to strategise for the party in Karnataka ahead of the 2023 assembly elections and is now a member of the Task-Force-24. Kanugolu, is not even 40 and has earlier worked with more than a dozen chief ministers of parties like DMK, and AIADMK. He was also part of the BJP's 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign and the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2017.

According to a report by Indian Express, Kanugolu also worked with Kishor during BJP’s 2014 campaign. He was hired as a personal pollster for Narendra Modi much before Prashant Kishor’s former organisation Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG) officially took charge of the BJP campaign.

After the 2014 elections, in October 2016, ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Kanugolu was tasked by the BJP to form an election consultancy firm that would rival Kishor’s. Kanugolu then headed the ABM, which was set up by him, fellow poll strategist Himanshu Singh, and Gujarati businessman Deepak Patel.

The poll strategist averts media as he has official social media presence.“The choice to stay away from the public glare perhaps boils down to two reasons. One, he comes from McKinsey — a firm that discourages employees from publicly sharing their views and opinions when it comes to firm and clients or politics,” a former colleague of Kanugolu told ThePrint.

Meanwhile, each member of the Task Force will be assigned specific tasks that include organization and election management among others and they will also get designated teams for the cause.

Posted By: Ashita Singh