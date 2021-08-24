Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP government’s National Monetisation Pipeline plan is aimed at creating monopolies in key sectors which will kill jobs. He accused the Centre of giving away invaluable public assets created over decades to a chosen few describing it as “legalised loot and organised plunder.”

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Taking a dig at the Centre's move to introduce the National Monetisation Pipeline, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (August 24) said that Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi say nothing happened in the last 70 years but are selling the assets that have been built during the Congress rule. Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP government’s privatisation plan is aimed at creating monopolies in key sectors which will kill jobs.

"BJP and PM Modi say nothing happened in the last 70 years. But yesterday, finance minister decided to sell the assets that has been built over the last 70 years," Rahul said while addressing a press conference along with senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Here are key points from Rahul Gandhi's presser on National Monetisation Pipeline:

Rahul said that his party is not against privatization but the Centre doesn't have a planned logic behind their move, unlike Congress.

He said privatizing strategic industries like Railways which transports lakhs and crores of people and also generates employment is an ill-thought move.

Rahul also added that chronically loss-making industries or companies that have minimal market share should be privatized and not government enterprises.

He said that Congress didn't privatize government enterprises during their rule because it had the potential of checking private sector monopoly in a particular sector.

Further, Rahul accused the Centre of giving away invaluable public assets created over decades to a chosen few describing it as “legalised loot and organised plunder.”

He also slammed the Centre saying that they are giving excuses for "leasing" the public property under the NMP scheme.

Rahul said that the government is clearly mishandling the economy and doesn't know what to do.

This comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the NMP, worth Rs 6 lakh crore, that includes monetising listed assets by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors — from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads, and stadiums.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha