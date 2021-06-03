The timing of the call is significant as TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek had visited the hospital on Wednesday evening.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy to enquire about the health of his ailing wife Krishna, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Kolkata. The timing of the call is significant as Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek had visited the hospital on Wednesday evening.

"The prime minister spoke to my father over the phone at 10.30 am and enquired about my mother's health," Roy's son Subhrangshu said while speaking to news agency PTI.

Abhishek's visit is important as Roy, who was once the right-hand man of Mamata, has remained silent after the TMC swept the recently concluded assembly elections in West Bengal.

Media reports suggest Roy is upset with the top leadership of the BJP and considering a return to the TMC, especially after Suvendu Adhikari, the aide-turned-rival of Mamata, was made the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the 294-member West Bengal assembly.

Notably, Roy's son Subhrangshu, who also joined the BJP in June 2019, recently took a jibe at the top party leadership and said in a social media post that one should do self-introspection before criticising the government, which has come to power with people's support.

Several BJP leaders, who had joined the party just before the West Bengal assembly elections, have also rejoined the TMC after Mamata returned to power in the state. Reports suggest that the "gharwapsi" of several leaders to the TMC has "triggered an alarm bell" in the BJP and it did not want to take any risk.

Talking about Roy, the TMC founding leader was suspended for six years from the party after he met with BJP leaders in September 2017. Roy quit the party and the Rajya Sabha the following month and joined the BJP in November 2017.

He was the BJP's lead election strategist for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Bengal when the BJP won 18 of the state's 42 seats. In September last year, Roy, who is accused in the Narada sting operation being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, was appointed national vice-president of the BJP.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma