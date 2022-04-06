New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to hold a 14-day-long event for its Foundation Day from April 6. The event will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to party workers, ministers, MPs, and MLAs on Wednesday. According to news agency IANS, all BJP MPs will physically attend PM Modi's address while MLAs and other party leaders and workers will join it virtually.

"Tomorrow, 6th April is a special day for us BJP Karyakartas. We mark the foundation day of our Party. We recall all those who have built the party and served people tirelessly. At 10 AM tomorrow will be addressing fellow Karyakartas. Do join," PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

Further, BJP chief JP Nadda will interact with 13 ambassadors from Asian and European nations on Wednesday, and brief them about the party's ideology, culture, and functioning. The programme is titled 'Know the BJP', said the party's Overseas Affairs Cell in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale.

Chauthaiwale, quoted by news agency PTI, said Nadda will brief the envoys about BJP's history, struggles, and successes. He said a documentary on the party's journey would also be shown to the envoys at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday evening.

"So far envoy of France Emmanuel Lenain, European Union's Ugo Astuto, Portugal's Carlos Pereira Marques, Switzerland's Ralf Heckner Poland's Adam Burakowski, Romania's Daniela Sezonov Tane, Bangladesh's Muhammad Imran, Singapore's Simon Wong Wie Kuen, Slovakia's Robert Maxiam, Italy's Vincenzo De Luca, Hungary's Andras Laszlo Kiraly, Vietnams' Pham Sanh Chau, and Norway's Hans Jacob Frydenlund have confirmed their presence to the event," read the BJP's official release.

14-day campaign:

BJP general secretary Arun Singh on Tuesday said the saffron party will organise multiple programmes from April 6 to April 20 on issues such as social justice. He said the party workers will spread awareness about the public welfare schemes of the Modi government as a part of this campaign.

Programmes will also be held during the campaign to mark BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14, he said. The birth anniversary of Babasaheb BR Ambedkar on April 14 would also be celebrated on a large scale. Along with this, his statue will be garlanded in public places.





