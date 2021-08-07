During the meet with his new council of ministers, PM Modi had stressed the need to focus on the government’s last-mile delivery, keeping the principles of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya in mind.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nearly a month after the induction of new ministers into his council, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all geared up to hold a three-day conclave with the new ministers to chalk out the strategy for the remaining three years of his government and to discuss the policies for the upcoming polls in several states.

According to media reports, quoting top BJP sources, the new ministers, who were inducted into PM Modi's cabinet last month in order to revitalise his government, will be meeting for three days from Tuesday at 6 pm in the Parliament annexe and will discuss the range of topics.

"The work of all the ministries over the last month will be reviewed and targets will be set", the sources said, adding that "new ministers will also be briefed in detail about their departments and ministries and what is expected of them".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on July 8 held the first meeting with his new team, two days after he rejigged his larger share of the cabinet dropping 12 key ministers including IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar among others.

This was PM Modi's first reshuffle of the cabinet in his second term. During the meet with his new council of ministers, PM Modi had stressed the need to focus on the government’s last-mile delivery, keeping the principles of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya in mind.

The meetings came in the backdrop of elections in seven states in the coming years including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. The sources also said that apart from the Assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the three-day meet with the new ministers will also focus on the possible emergence of the third wave of COVID-19 in the country and the ways to tackle its spread.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan