This will be the first time that Prime Minister Modi will be part of an all-party meeting with the leaders of Kashmir valley, most of whom have banded together as People's Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair an all-party meeting with the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir next week, news agency ANI quoted its sources as saying. The development comes days after Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The two reportedly met on development issues and the current security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir.

First all-party meet in J&K with Prime Minister

‘Yet to take final call’: Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti confirmed to news agency PTI that she had received a call from the Centre for a meeting on 24 June. "I am yet to make a decision. I will discuss with my party members and take a final call," she said.

Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President, an ally of the BJP in the valley, Altaf Bukhari welcomed the all party meeting and said: "Better late than never as the solution to all our problems lies with New Delhi and nowhere else.”

In August 2019, the parliament abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 was notified by the Union government on August 9, 2019, making the way for the creation of two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, a UT with legislature and Ladakh, without it.

In the District development Council election last year, the People Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) remained ahead of BJP and its allies, by winning 110 seats out of 280 with Omar Abdullah-led National Conference coming ahead stronger with 67 seats within the alliance. The BJP was the single largest party with 75 seats.





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan