New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: An all-party meet was on Sunday held ahead of the beginning of the winter session of the Parliament. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not attend the meeting in which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present from the government's side.

During the meeting, the opposition leaders demanded that a debate should be held on Pegasus snooping charges and price rise. They also raised the issue of extended jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in some states, including West Bengal.

"31 parties participated in the all-party meeting today. 42 leaders from various parties participated in a constructive discussion. The government is ready for any discussions permitted by the Chairman and the Speaker," said Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi.

After the meeting, senior Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, said that a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for the farmers was also demanded by the opposition leaders.

"We demanded from the government that families of COVID-19 victims be given compensation of Rs 4 lakhs each. Compensation should also be given to farmers who lost their lives during the farm laws protest," news agency ANI quoted Kharge as saying.

"We expected PM to attend meet today. But for some reason, he didn't attend it... Government has withdrawn farm laws but PM had said that he couldn't make farmers understand. It means that these laws may be brought back in some other form in future," he added.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that it walked out of the meeting, claiming it was not allowed to speak to raise issues related to farmers, especially on a law on MSP.

"They (Government) don't let any member speak during all-Party meeting. I raised the issue of bringing law on MSP guarantee in this session of the Parliament and other issues including extension of BSF's jurisdiction etc. They don't us speak in all-party meet and Parliament," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

The BJP-led NDA government has a heavy agenda for the winter session with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the union cabinet earlier this week. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had told reporters after the meeting that it will be the government's priority to get the three farm laws repealed in the winter session of Parliament.

The government's agenda also includes the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.

The winter session will commence on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

BJP and Congress both have issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in both the Houses of the Parliament on November 29.

With inputs from ANI

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma