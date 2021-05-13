In the past also, the 50-year-old Congress leader was critical of the Centre for the lack of oxygen, medicines and vaccines in the country amid a surge in the number of cases during the second wave of COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the controversy over the Central Vista project and the grim COVID situation in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, as per Rahul Gandhi's allegations is missing along with several other important things required during the pandemic including oxygen, vaccines, and essential medicines.

This is not the first time when the Congress MP from Wayanad ha attacked the prime minister over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past also, the 50-year-old Congress leader was critical of the Centre for the lack of oxygen, medicines and vaccines in the country amid a surge in the number of cases during the second wave of COVID-19.

Along with saying that PM Modi is missing, Rahul Gandhi further said that all that remains in the country is the central vista project, the GST levied on essential medicines and the prime minister's photos on hoardings and billboards across the country.

"The prime minister is also missing, along with the vaccine, oxygen and medicines. All that remain are the central vista project, GST on medicines and the prime minister's photos here and there," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

वैक्सीन, ऑक्सीजन और दवाओं के साथ PM भी ग़ायब हैं।



बचे हैं तो बस सेंट्रल विस्टा, दवाओं पर GST और यहाँ-वहाँ PM के फ़ोटो। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 13, 2021

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also hit out at the government over dead bodies floating in the Ganga. "What time has come in this New India that even dead bodies floating in rivers are not visible to the government. Shame...," he said in a tweet in Hindi, while citing a news report about the bodies being buried in sand in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday also lashed at the Centre and said that the government' mega-push for 'positivity' to fend off criticism is like 'burying one's head in the sand'. "The false assurance of positive thinking is a joke on those families and health workers who have lost their loved ones and are suffering a crisis of oxygen, hospitals and medicines. Burying one's head in the sand is not positive - it is a betrayal of our citizens," the Congress MP tweeted.

सकारात्मक सोच की झूठी तसल्ली स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों व उन परिवारों के साथ मज़ाक़ है जिन्होंने अपनों को खोया है और ऑक्सीजन-अस्पताल-दवा की कमी झेल रहे हैं।



रेत में सर डालना सकारात्मक नहीं, देशवासियों के साथ धोखा है। pic.twitter.com/0e1kRxrAZI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile, with a single-day rise of 3,62,727 cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 2,37,03,665 on Thursday, while the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 more people succumbing to it, according to the health ministry.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan