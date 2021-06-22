According to sources, this time PM Modi will take the charge of development work of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and other areas in Uttar Pradesh as well.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is gearing up for upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh next year and efforts can be seen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was away from the state due to the pandemic will now be visiting the state thrice a month. Along with the PM, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will also be visiting the state every fortnight.

According to sources, this time PM Modi will take the charge of development work of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and other areas as well. It is believed that he will meet the workers in the area and discuss the progress of the work. General secretary BL Santosh and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh visited Lucknow last month and took the feedback from the ministers. Instructions have been given to ministers to go to their respective areas as well as every block.

Due to Corona a lot of misunderstanding and misinformation was spread in the past four to five months. On the other hand, negligence was seen among the party leaders at some level. Due to this, all the ministers of the state were instructed to visit and travel to every block of their respective areas and listen to people's agony and misery, so that action can be taken quickly. The tour needs to be completed by July, along with that PM Modi's state visits will speed up confidence building.

Both the general secretary and the state in charge will again visit Lucow on Monday. Once the discussion with Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath and the organization, they will review the program of the Prime Minister and other big leaders.

If sources are to be believed, from July, central leaders including Prime Minister Modi will hit the ground. Prime Minister will focus on state visits and will speed up the confidence building. Most of the Prime Minister's work will be mainly related to the review however communication with workers will also be done.

Programs regarding vaccine awareness will also continue. Due to the Covid crisis political rally is not currently proposed. It is also said that the weekly visit of a Union Minister is proposed in different districts of Uttar Pradesh. While the programs of Shah and Nadda are focused on the organizations.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen