New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An all-party meet has been called on November 28 ahead of Parliament's winter session. The meeting will likely be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat issued a notification stating, “The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, November 29, 2021, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, December 23, 2021."

It also added, "The Seventh Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 29th November 2021. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, December 23, 2021."

While the meeting has been announced all eyes would be set on the proposal to repeal the three contentious farm laws. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the central government has decided to withdraw the three laws. Later this week, the Union Cabinet is expected to give its nod to bills for repealing the three laws.

However, the farmers' organisation demanded that the farm laws should be repealed officially in the parliament. They said farmers would not return to their homes and bring an end to the agitation until all three farm laws are repealed and their demands are met by the Central government. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged the farmers to call off the protest. He said that the government introduced the three agricultural laws for the betterment of the farmers. However, lamented that the government could not convince them.

