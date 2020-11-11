PM Modi said that the results of these elections have proved that the people will now support only those who work honestly towards development.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the success of the BJP in the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections and the bypolls in 11 states, saying that the results have broadened the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing party workers at a felicitation function after the BJP's victory in Bihar elections and various bypolls, PM Modi said that the results of these elections have proved that the people will now support only those who work honestly towards development. "People have decided that development alone will be basis of national politics in 21st century," he said.

"BJP is the only national party in which poor, dalits, deprived see their representation; only BJP understands need of every section, region. The poll results have endorsed the way we have tackled COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

He also said Bihar has chosen 'vikas raaj' over 'goonda raaj', 'DBT raaj' over 'loot raaj' and LED over lantern: J P Nadda to BJP workers.

The prime minister also said that women across the country are the 'Silent voters' which support the BJP across all rural and urban regions. Amid a festival-like atmosphere with the crowd chanting 'Modi hai to mumkin hai (Modi can make it possible), BJP president J P Nadda earlier said at the event that people of Bihar have put their stamp of approval on Modi's work to deal with COVID-19 and help poor during pandemic.

Without naming the Congress party, he hit out at family-run parties saying they are the biggest threat to the democracy and rued that even a national party had fallen prey to it. He asserted that the only mantra for his party's victory was "Sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas".

PM Modi also said those who cannot fight the BJP democratically have resorted to murdering the party's workers. "This killing game cannot work in democracy," he said.

Lauding the people of the country for reposing their faith in the BJP, the prime minister also thanked and praised the Election Commission, security forces and administration for peaceful and successful conduct of elections.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta