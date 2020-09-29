New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after Congress workers set a tractor on fire near Delhi's India Gate while protesting against the contentious farm bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that it was an "insult to the farmers."

Speaking at the launch of six mega projects in Uttarakhand under Namami gange Mission, PM Modi also reminded the Congress-led Opposition of its promise to implement Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

"Several reforms, related to farmers, labourers & health, were brought during the recently concluded Parliament session. These reforms will strengthen labourers, youth, women, farmers of the nation. But the nation can see how some people are opposing it just for the sake of it," PM Modi said.

"They are insulting the farmers by setting fire to the machines and equipment that is worshipped by them. For years, they said that they will implement MSP but they never did. This was done by our govt as per the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission," he added.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that now farmers in the country are free to sell their produce to anyone and anywhere at their discretion, but the Opposition does not want that to happen.

"They do not want farmers to sell their produce in the open markets. They want their vehicles to be seized like it used to happen earlier. By burning their equipment (tractor) they are disrespecting farmers today," the Prime Minister said.

"Today these people are misleading farmers over MSP. There will not only be MSP in the country but also the freedom for farmers to sell their produce anywhere. But some people are unable to tolerate this freedom. Their one more medium to earn black money is finished," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also slammed the Opposition over defence acquisition by saying, "For years these people (Opposition) didn't do anything to empower our security forces. Air Force kept asking for Rafale but they never listened to them. When our govt signed a contract with France Govt for Rafale aircraft they started having a problem."

"When the world was celebrating International Yoga Day, under India's initiative, they were opposing Yoga in India. When Statue of Unity - commemorating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel- was being unveiled, they were opposing it. None of their tall leaders has visited Statue of Unity so far," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta