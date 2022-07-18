PM Modi Calls Parliament Monsoon Session Crucial, Pushes For 'Open-Minded' Discussions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament is crucial as the elections for the post of President and Vice President will be held in it. In his customary address ahead of every Parliament session, PM Modi also pushed for an "open-minded" discussion, urging the lawmakers to maintain decorum in both House.

"This period is very important. It is the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There is a special significance of 15 August and coming 25 years - when nation would celebrate 100 years of independence, would be the time to make a resolution to decide our journey and the new heights we scale," said PM Modi, as reported by news agency ANI.

"There should be dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind, if necessary, there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister's call for "open-minded" discussions come following a row over unparliamentary words. The opposition have questioned government over the new booklet released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that bars the use of certain words.

Opposition parties, including Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), have said the Modi government has banned all words that are used to described it. However, the Centre has defended the move, saying their no ban on words. It has also said that the practice to expunge certain words has been going on since 1959.

"Words that have been expunged have been said or used in the Parliament by the Opposition as well as the party in power. Nothing as such selective expunging of words used by only Opposition... no words banned, have removed words that were objected to previously," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said last week.

Meanwhile, the Parliament Monsoon Session began on July 18 and will continue till August 12. During this session, the elections for the post of President and Vice-President will be held.