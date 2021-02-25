Addressing a rally in poll-bound Puducherry, PM Modi said that Congress' culture of "feudal, dynastic and patronage politics" is ending in India as the country is young, aspirational and forward-looking.

Puducherry | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his "fisheries ministry" remark and said that he was "shocked" over his statement.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Puducherry, PM Modi said that Congress' culture of "feudal, dynastic and patronage politics" is ending in India as the country is young, aspirational and forward-looking.

"The truth is, it is the current NDA govt that made this ministry for fisheries in 2019. The budget allocated for fisheries has grown more than 80 per cent in just 2 years. In the same way, it was the previous NDA government of Atal Ji that made a Ministry for Tribal communities," PM Modi said, as reported by BJP4India.

Attacking the Congress over the recent political crisis in Puducherry, PM Modi said that the grand old party didn't respect people's wish in 2016 and the union territory got a government that was "ruled from Delhi". He further said that the former Chief Minister was an "expert in lifting the slippers of his top party leaders".

Appealing people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls, PM Modi said that Puducherry deserves a government whose high command is the people of the UT but not a small group of Congress leaders sitting in Delhi.

"The high command Congress government in Puducherry made it a point to damage every sector of governance. Traditional mills closed. Local industry was troubled. Congress doesn't believe in working for the people," PM Modi said.

"We are working towards a system where medical and technical education would be given in local languages. Many students will gain from this. Puducherry is a beautiful confluence of many cultures. This is a wonderful place to become a hub of spiritual tourism," PM Modi added.

During his rally, the Prime Minister also pushed for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and but said that India's dream of becoming a self-reliant country will not be completed without a strong blue economy.

He also said that his government is working towards a system where medical and technical education would be given education in local languages.

"The NDA government reforms in various sectors will help the IT, Pharma, textile and several other sectors. The government is encouraging start-ups under the Start-up India programme. Compliance burdens are down," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister on Thursday inaugurated a slew of completed projects here and laid the foundation stone for others, including in the ports and highways sectors, in Puducherry where the Congress government collapsed a few days ago after losing its minority in the legislative assembly.

The Prime Minister inaugurated a Blood Centre at state-run JIPMER, a Sports Authority of India (SAI) girls hostel at Lawspet and a reconstructed Heritage Mairie Building. He also laid the foundation stone of Synthetic Athletic Track, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in the UT.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma