Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and Cabinet Ministers in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and State BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh were present at the meeting.

According to a report by News18, PM Modi lauded the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under the rule of Yogi Adityanath. PM Modi, during his interaction with the ministers also hailed the efforts of the Yogi government in battling the COVID-19 and stopping its exponential spread in a state with over 23 crore people.

The prime minister also asked the ministers to further dedicate themselves to serving the people of the state saying, "good governance opens the way to power". The report further stated that PM Modi also told the UP ministers that there was no time left for rest and they all start preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Had an extensive interaction with the Council of Ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government. We discussed a wide range of subjects relating to furthering good governance and ‘Ease of Living’ for the citizens. pic.twitter.com/NdiYeVS05N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2022

PM Modi also asked the ministers to spend the maximum possible time in their constituencies and to implement the programmes of the government. According to sources, he said it must be ensured that the government schemes reach all those who are eligible.

Reiterating his stance on ensuring maximum coverage of welfare schemes, PM Modi asked the minister to spend more time within their respective constituencies and ensure the implementation of government welfare programs for all those who are eligible. He also advised the UP government to work in coordination with the organisations as both compliments each other.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi reached Lucknow after concluding his day-long Nepal visit. He was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state governor Anandiben Patel at the Lucknow airport. "Warm welcome and greetings to you in the holy city of Sheshavatar Lord Shri Laxman ji, Lucknow," tweeted Yogi Adityanath today.

In March this year, Yogi Adityanath took oath in Lucknow for a second straight term as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister before a gathering of around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states -- and former UP Governor Ram Naik, who had administered the oath to Adityanath in 2017.

Apart from Adityanath, the oath of office was administered by Governor Anandiben Patel to Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and 50 Ministers: 16 Cabinet Ministers, 14 Ministers of State (independent charge) and 20 Ministers of State.

Prior to this event, PM Modi participated in a Buddha Jayanti Program in the Lumbini area in Nepal. Addressing a gathering in Nepal, the Prime Minister said, "Buddha is the embodiment of the collective understanding of humanity. Buddha is enlightenment, as well as research. Buddha is thoughts, and sacraments too."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan