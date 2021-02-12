Gandhi said that PM Modi is "spitting and betraying" the sacrifices of the brave soldiers of the Indian Army and has failed to protect the territory of the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday made a staunching attack at the central government over the India-China border standoff and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "a coward who cannot stand up to the Chinese".

Questioning the government over its handling of affairs, Gandhi said that PM Modi is "spitting and betraying" the sacrifices of the brave soldiers of the Indian Army and has failed to protect the territory of the country.

"Yesterday, Defence Minister made a statement on the situation in Eastern Ladakh. Now, we find our troops are now going to be stationed at Finger 3. Finger 4 is our territory. Now, we've moved from Finger 4 to Finger 3. Why has Mr Modi given up our territory to the Chinese," Gandhi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Gandhi's blistering attack the government comes a day after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Parliament over the India-China border standoff and said that the two sides have agreed to withdraw troops from Pangong lake areas in eastern Ladakh.

Giving details about the disengagement pact, Rajnath assured the House that the government will not allow even an inch of India's territory to be taken and lauded Armed Forces' sacrifice while protecting the country.

The Union Defence Minister further said that both sides have agreed to remove structures that had been built since April last in the North and South bank areas, and put in place a temporary moratorium on military activities including patrolling the traditional areas.

"The agreement that we have been able to reach with the Chinese side for disengagement in the Pangong lake area envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner," he said

"The Chinese side will keep its troop presence in the North bank area to east of Finger 8. Reciprocally, the Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa post near Finger 3. A similar action would be taken in the South bank area by both sides," he added.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta