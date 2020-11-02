Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), an ally of chief minister Nitish Kumar, has written a letter to Prime mMnister Narendra Modi seeking probe into the death of former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amidst a bitter election campaign marked by acidic remarks and personal attacks, Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), an ally of chief minister Nitish Kumar, has written a letter to prime minister Narendra Modi seeking probe into the death of former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

In the letter addressed to PM Modi, Manjhi called for a judicial investigation into Paswan Senior's death and raised suspicion on the conduct of his son Chira Paswan.

"The nation is in shock due to Ram Vilas Paswan's death but LJP chief Chirag Paswan was seen smiling during shooting videos the day after the last rites. He was talking about the shooting, due to which several questions are being raised by some section of Ram Vilas's admirers and relatives," read the letter according to news agency ANI.

"On whose directions, the hospital where Ram Vilas Paswan was admitted, did not release medical bulletins? On whose directions, only three people were allowed to meet Ram Vilas Paswan at the hospital?" it said.

Reacting sharply to the allegations of Manjhi, junior Paswan expressed surprised at the timing of allegations and said those who talk such things about a son should be ashamed of themselves,

"Why didn't he (Jitan Ram Manjhi) show so much concern about him (Ram Vilas Paswan) when he was hospitalised? Everyone is playing politics over a dead person now, why no one bothered to visit him when he was alive?" Paswan Junior was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I have told Manjhi-Ji about my father's serious condition over phone, yet he never came to see my ailing father," said the leader, who has accused Nitish Kumar of lack of concern on this issue.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha