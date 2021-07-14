The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has intimated to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat that Goyal will be the Leader of the House. Goyal, a two-time RS MP, is currently the deputy leader of the NDA and is also Union Minister in the Cabinet.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after he took charge of the Textile Ministry in the big cabinet rejig, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday has been appointed as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. Goyal will succeed Thawar Chand Gahlot who has been appointed the governor of Karnataka recently.

The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has intimated to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat that Goyal will be the Leader of the House. Goyal, a two-time Rajya Sabha MP, is currently the deputy leader of the NDA and is also Union Minister in the Cabinet.

He is holding charge of various ministries, including commerce and industry, food and consumer affairs, and textiles. Prior to becoming a minister in 2014, Goyal was the treasurer of the party. He was also engaged by the BJP in poll management activities and for managing logistics during the election.

Goyal, who hails from Maharashtra, was an effective floor manager when the crucial Triple Talaq Bill and Bill revoking Article 370 was passed. Goyal was the Railway Minister in the Modi cabinet and after the reshuffling earlier this month he occupies three portfolios -Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution and Textiles.

In the first term of PM Modi's government between 2014 to 2019, Goyal served as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy between 2014 and 2017, and Mines during 2016-2017.

While he was a member of the Rajya Sabha, Goyal held the position of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance (2010-14) and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence (2012-14).

The Rajya Sabha Leader of the house is a prestigious position where crucial interventions are needed during arguments between the treasury benches and the opposition.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan