As soon as PM Modi started introducing his recently inducted Council of Ministers to the Parliament, the opposition leaders started raising slogans against the government and disrupted the proceeding of the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Following a massive uproar by the opposition leaders over various issues including fuel prices hike and farm laws, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on day 1 of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began today with PM Modi's address. The session will continue till August 13.

As soon as PM Modi started introducing his recently inducted Council of Ministers to the Parliament, the opposition leaders started raising slogans against the government and disrupted the proceeding of the Lower House of the Parliament. The parliamentarians from Congress, Trinamool Congress were among other Opposition leaders who started sloganeering against the government and trooped near the Speaker's podium after the Prime Minister started introducing his Cabinet.

Responding with a curt reply following the ruckus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become Ministers. This time our colleagues from an agricultural and rural background, OBC community, have been given a berth in Council of Ministers."

Perhaps some people are not happy if the country’s women, OBCs, farmers’ sons become Ministers. That is why they don’t even allow their introduction", PM Modi responded taking a dig at the opposition MPs.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also was heard requesting the members to maintain decorum in the house. “You are bringing down the standards of parliamentary democracy, we are the largest democracy in the world", he said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the House Rajnath Singh raised an objection against the Opposition uproar while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing his Council of Ministers in the House.

Earlier in the day, several Trinamool Congress MPs cycled to Parliament on Monday to protest against the rise in prices of fuel and other commodities before the House assembled at 11 a.m. The TMC has given multiple notices under various rules in both houses of Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon session.

The issues on which notices have been given include price hike of diesel, petrol, LPG and other commodities, demand to repeal farm laws, the decline in economic growth, restoration of MPLAD funds and the alleged weakening of the federal structure by the government.

Prime Minister Modi while addressing ahead of the Monsoon session urged people to get vaccinated. PM said that the Covid pandemic has affected everyone, so he wants a healthy debate in Parliament. He said the government wants meaningful discussions in the Parliament over Covid related issues and stressed the importance of vaccination to defeat the deadly virus.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan